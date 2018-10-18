Hands Off Nassau Harbour!

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I read with horror the news that Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines has a bid before Government to redevelop Nassau Harbour. It seems that under Prime Minister Minnis, we risk being completely taken over by the gaudy, tacky theme park nightmare that is cruise ship tourism.

Lighthouse Point for Disney, a new port for Carnival Cruises in Grand Bahama, and now this? If he is not careful, Dr Minnis’ legacy will be transforming the Bahamas into the republic of neon lights, silly games and plastic water-slides.

While there is no question that Nassau Harbour and downtown in general is in need of an urgent upgrade, this is not the only option. As I recall, the Downtown Nassau Development Association had a great plan for developing the area into a premier port destination, including revamping the cruise port. These are local businessmen who have a stake in downtown and who want to see it succeed, for their own benefit as well as the country’s.

I would much rather this plan than yet another surrender to a foreign entity that has no real skin in the game. Please, Dr Minnis, don’t let this Request For Proposals to develop downtown become another rubber stamp for the 'All Powerful' cruise ship companies.

Give us a chance to have a world class destination in Nassau Harbour, spearheaded by Bahamians who actually care.

ESSY BOOTLE

Nassau,

October 15, 2018.