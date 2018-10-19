Disney's Lighthouse Point Proposal Approved By National Economic Council

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
DISNEY Cruise Line Island Development Ltd’s proposal for Lighthouse Point, South Eleuthera was approved by the National Economic Council Friday.
The decision came despite calls from Disney’s competitor, Lighthouse Point Partners, to delay the decision for 60-days to give LPP an equal opportunity to present its proposal for the property to the public.
It is also a perceived blow to the efforts of environmentalists who argued the conglomerate would not be good for the environment.
In a statement, which followed Friday morning, deliberations by the NEC, Cabinet Office said negotiations will now begin on the heads of agreement. These negotiations will detail the scope of the project, Disney’s obligation and those of the government.
The government described this as “the best decision” for the Bahamian people, a sustainable future for residents of Central and South Eleuthera and the economic development of the Bahamas.
“The negotiation of the heads of agreement will commence immediately,” the statement read. “When concluded, it will be presented to Parliament in keeping with the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.
“The Cabinet Office wishes to emphasise that the land which is the subject of the proposal is privately owned. It has been on the real estate market for a long period. The land is not Crown Land and is not owned by the Government of The Bahamas.
“The Disney Cruise Lines Development Ltd has a sales agreement with the land owner to purchase the land.”
Cabinet Office went on to note that both the Disney Cruise Lines Island Development Ltd and the One Eleuthera Foundation along with its partners had publicly noted their plans for the development of Lighthouse Point.
It is also noted that recent polling revealed that more than 60 percent of Bahamians “very much” or “somewhat” support Disney’s proposal for Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera.
This was a reference to the controversial Public Domain Poll, which was paid for by Disney and slammed by critics. Among these was reEarth President Sam Duncombe who said the results were “magically skewed”. She was adamant that the poll had been deliberately structured to get the answers Disney needed to make a better case for the acquisition of the property.
The Cabinet Office further seemed to suggest that the One Eleuthera Foundation did not need a 60-day delay to present its plan to the public because it has previously held several town meetings in Central and South Eleuthera.
“The Cabinet Office is also aware of meetings held in the communities of Central and South Eleuthera by respective groups, and live radio broadcasts, which have allowed individuals to express their views,” the statement continued.
“During one of his regular town hall meetings, this one held at the Green Castle Primary School on October 10, 2018, the prime minister informed the people of Central and South Eleuthera of the Government’s plans for the nation and listened to their concerns. During this meeting overwhelming support was expressed for the Disney Cruise Lines Development Ltd proposal.
“The Cabinet Office notes that prior to that town meeting, the One Eleuthera Foundation and its partners held several community meetings in Central and South Eleuthera to promote their proposal.
“This included meetings at Wemyss Bight on 27 July, Deep Creek on 10 August, Tarpum Bay on 17 August, Rock Sound on 31 August and Bannerman Town on 7 September 2018.”
Some of the core elements of the Disney Cruise Lines Island Development Ltd proposal, which are of fundamental importance and to which Disney is committed, include: low density development and sustainable design, public access, and the restoration of various historical and cultural sites, the statement said, adding the development will create approximately 150 new jobs and an array of entrepreneurial opportunities for residents of Eleuthera and Bahamians in general.
As for Disney’s plans Cabinet Office said the developer would convey approximately 190 acres of the land purchased from the private seller to the government of the Bahamas for conservation and a national park.
Other parts of the plan include: “the integration of Bahamian cultural and artistic expression into the design of the site and experiences offered, and partnership with the community to develop training and professional development programmes.
There was also mention of Disney’s impact on the Bahamian economy with Cabinet office noting that the cruise company began cruises to the country in 1998 and since then “significant” impact was made.
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
This Imperial Red Shirts government's cabinet comrades has lost their flippin' minds..... God Save da Queen. Sure as hell does hope "The Peoples" Her Excellency Marguerite be taking royal note to rethink why she hasn't appointed Royal 'Mental' Commission to examine upstairs state these 35 man's and woman's.
Clamshell 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Uh ... Tal ... the most influential PLP business interests at South Eleuthera are also backing the Disney plan. Ain’t just the Red Shirts.
TalRussell 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Just saying Ma Comrade Clamshell, media pictures say no hiding coincidence you just don't get 100 warm bodies showing up at town hall meeting - just happening be wearing identical Disney t shirts, all looking looking likes care time was taken make sure they got their proper sises..... doubtful they did ID check see how close or far away they hence from? Just asking who may have had footed bill
t shirts and any plane, lodging, meals or other methods transportation costs?
Clamshell 2 hours, 18 minutes ago
Oh yeah, true dat ... I’m just sayin’, lotsa crabs in dis here pot.
TalRussell 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Yeah comrade but last time was in Andros as crab tourist, not one crab was wearing Disney t shirt. I swear. Would've at least thought those in Disney's camp would have a minimum ask paid a visit Disney's other island operation for firsthand inspection how locals are welcomed enjoy facilities and have or have not been financially benefiting and how many minimum wage locals and higher pay jobs are their and the benefits package,,, maybe talk some workers get their take on what goes on there. Like poll local MP Eleuthera ask proof of them paying visit other island on fact finding mission? Has any member Imperial red shirts cabinet been on fact finding tour other island? "Brave" sure been sleepy quiet. Always be suspect when politicians too eager finalise something?
John 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
Well the decision could have been anticipated. You cannot go to Grand Bahama and purchase hotel property in attempts to revive that island's economy and then shut out a project in South Eleuthera that has significant economic benefits, including employment that can reach as far North as the island extends. One Eleuthera must now show that they were not opposing Disney just to oppose and they must now demonstrate they are capable of carrying out some of the plans they put forward, at least on other parts of the island. And government must now hold Disney strictly to the terms of the agreement, in terms of investment, protection, and preservation of the environment, employment of Bahamians and the free access of Bahamians to the historic and sacred parts of the island. And signs should be posted informing Bahamians and the general public that they have unrestricted access to those parts of the island./cay.
licks2 3 hours, 1 minute ago
OEF has already bought a hotel in that area. . .fixed it up. . .then use it to train hotel workers. . .to leave Eleuthera to go in some other island? That opposing group ran a seriously deceptive campaign. . .juvenile I thought!! They basically wanted to "band wagon" what silly groups like ReEarth etc. opposed!!! Brent them, Wilson, them greedy eleuthera persons and them white people living up in the bush there all wanted their "juice bowl" to themselves!!!
Clamshell 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
There is no hotel in that area. OEF proposed building a 100-unit hotel there.
Baha10 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
This is certainly a beautiful part of The Bahamas worthy of saving, but we must strike a balance between the Enviroment and Development, which includes not allowing Disney to go to another Country, as the economic benefits are simply too great, not to mention international exposure, bearing in mind first and foremost we have an ever increasing population that require jobs in order to put food on the table for their Families, otherwise they will have little choice but to resort to financial crime out of desperation, a basic fact that very few of the EPEs (Environmentally Privilged Elite) have ever had to consider, but a very “real” unfortunate consideration for most Bahamians every day.
TalRussell 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Here we go again with the limp justification by another comrade repeating Imperial red shirts "Too big allow fail". much fear exaggerated talking point.
Why the rush? Lighthouse Point Island has been on market unsold for like 20 years and Disney still hasn't written their cheque buy island - with first right option exercise "First Right Refusal" buy or not buy island? Are you aware that Disney does not own the other private island they operate on?
jusscool 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
https://vimeo.com/260989975 https://vimeo.com/256742165
