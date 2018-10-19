Water And Sewerage Signs Engineering Service Consultancy Contract

By RIEL MAJOR

AN Engineering Service Consultancy contract was signed yesterday by the Water and Sewerage Corporation with N.O. Whyte and Associates Limited for the construction supervision of the Caribbean Development Bank for water supply improvement projects throughout some of the family islands in The Bahamas.

Adrian Gibson, Long Island MP and Executive Chairman of Water and Sewage, and Mr Noel Whyte, CEO/ principal owner, signed the contract.

Mr Gibson said: “The project is a component of the approved $41 million programme partially funded with $28 million from the Caribbean Development Bank.The consultancy will cover all remaining affiliated CDB Water Supply Improvement Projects for the following islands: Long Island, Cat Island, Crooked Island, and South Andros. Projects in New Providence and San Salvador have been completed.”

“The engineering service consultancy contract requires consulting services to Water and Sewage Corporation including procurement advisory services, the review and approval of designs, and the supervision of construction activities, to ensure construction of the project infrastructure is of the highest quality.

He continued: “Another critical aspect of the consultancy is to ensure that any environmental impact is mitigated, and that climate change considerations are taken into account during the design and execution of the works.”

“This contract will allow an independent accessor to oversee the process they serve as that entity where they will review the tender documents submitted make recommendations to the cooperation… one to the most responsive and two who will like to be rewarded the contract.”

Mr Gibson said currently there is a project in Long Island in its first phase of water extension and an additional phase will be started soon. He stressed the lack of pipes in Cat Island and how the island needs pipe restructuring.

“We are looking to improve the infrastructure on the all island in terms of water. We can’t do everything one time, but we will do our best to meet the needs of the people.

“Outside of this project we signed on the new RO plant in North Eleuthera that services all of North Eleuthera including Harbour Island and Spanish Wells. The people of Eleuthera had concerns about the water quality over the years. That plant will be the second or third largest that water and sewage has and the largest in the family islands.

“Once started the projects are expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months.”