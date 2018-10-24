‘Why Should We Pick Up Lucayan Severance Bill?‘

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis yesterday blasted the government for placing the burden of Grand Lucayan severance packages on taxpayers, pointing to “myopic” and “incompetent” negotiations.

Noting the voluntary departures of 150 workers, Mr Davis questioned whether the government had a plan to provide relief to Grand Bahamians as the country continues to pay for the government’s “knee-jerk” actions.

“They invested the money to save jobs but it (doesn’t) look like that’s what happening,” Mr Davis told The Tribune.

“People are running away from them, and I doubt this will be the last of it. There is still no relief in sight as to when will they start having an impact on the community of Grand Bahama.

“The 150 persons leaving seems to be having a negative impact, what does this mean going forward? What are they doing in the interim to relieve the suffering and despair of Bahamians? Those people will not be employed, where are they going to?”

Mr Davis rejected the explanation given to Tribune Business by Michael Scott, chairman of Lucayan Renewal Holdings Ltd, who admitted it was normally the seller’s obligation to pay severance, but the government opted to shoulder the burden due to its “very difficult relationship” with Hutchison Whampoa, former owner of the property.

Mr Scott said: “Severance is usually the obligation of the seller, not the purchaser, but in this instance, given the historically difficult relationship with Hutchison, the government opted to exercise the principle of ‘parens patriae’ - parent of the nation - as protector of its citizens’ rights of those who would be unable to protect themselves.”

Mr Scott estimated the voluntary separation packages will cost the government between $2m to $3m, but noted officials were still “crunching the numbers”.

“This is a complete display of incompetence,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “How can you agree to buy a hotel and not include the inventory, not taking into account the impact of the acquisition on employees? It shows a lack of appreciation for what they are doing.

“All they had to do is withhold part of the purchase price to pay off staff. If they knew it was going to be a factor, then factor it into negotiations. It’s not a question of the relationship with the seller. Whether it’s bad or good, there is an answer for that, just hold the sum.”

Besides the $65m purchase price, Tribune Business reported the government also committed to a $2m subsidy to cover Hutchison Whampoa’s operating losses between August 1 and September 11, and waived the payment of $3.25m in stamp duty on the conveyancing by the Hong Kong conglomerate. The latter also reportedly walked away with $80m-$85m in Hurricane Matthew insurance proceeds, rather than put them into repairs.

Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest previously said the full financing costs could run as high as $124m.

Yesterday, Mr Davis said: “Again, it shows the myopic-ness of their approach. They didn’t think it through, this was a knee-jerk action. They had egg on their face after the sale fell through and needed to clean it up. So, to clean it up and cover their own failures, they threw money at it, $65m to acquire the property.’