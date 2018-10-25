Breaking News: Bradley Roberts Dies, Age 74

Former Cabinet Minister and PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has died today. He was 74. Party Chairman Fred Mitchell confirmed the news, saying Mr Roberts collapsed earlier and couldn't be revived.
More news to come.
Comments
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
One more crooked Pingdomite gone .................. another wasteful $100,000 state funeral to plan
Islangal1 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Well, he did say only death could take him from Politics. I guess God was listening. The Bahamas is a Christian Nation but out politicians are anything but Godly! We all pay for our sins sooner or later.
DDK 1 hour ago
Surely not at the tax payers expense?
sheeprunner12 55 minutes ago
Yep ........... and his long suffering wife will continue to collect his political pension (our money). The politicians vote to take care of themselves in perpetuity .......... while we pay the VAT.
DDK 36 minutes ago
So why do The People not demand the politicians change this sick state of affairs? Its is not sustainable. Like the trillions of dollars of U.S. debt, one day that house will come toppling down. Our house is already crumbling.
sheeprunner12 30 minutes ago
Go Google Costa Rica right now ......... the last stable Central American country has gone down .......... because entitled politicians tax the masses too much ........... Our window will close very soon at the rate Minnis dem is going.
BahamaRed 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Wow... 5 former Cabinet Ministers in 15months. So sad...
Sheeprunner.... not facts.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
When you add the public inconvenience ............... probably half million
ThisIsOurs 40 minutes ago
Condolences to the family. As much as some of us may not have appreciated his approach, love ignores all that, someone is missing his presence.
DDK 36 minutes ago
True.......
sheeprunner12 33 minutes ago
He was always a parasite .......... a UBP Uncle Tom turned entitled Pingdomite
CatIslandBoy 30 minutes ago
Thank you, ThisIsOurs! While I might not have cared much for his politics, or his scorched earth style, there is no need to castigate the now deceased former chairman. I do believe that he loved this country just as much as I do. May God have mercy on his soul.
