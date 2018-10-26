Three Charged In Freeport Magistrate’S Court

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE men appeared in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a number of offences, including attempted armed robbery, assault with a deadly instrument, and causing grievous harm.

Antonio Joseph, 24, of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock, Theodore Tanis, 26, of Russell Town, EMR, and Wisler Guerrier, 41, of Holmes Rock, appeared in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

The men initially appeared in court on February 23. Joseph and Tanis were charged with one count each of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous harm.

They were not required to enter a plea to the armed robbery charge and pleaded not guilty to causing harm. They were denied bail.

On Friday the men returned to court for further proceedings in the matter. Tanis and Joseph are accused of causing harm to Eric Nixon and Deangelo Bartlett.

Guerrier was charged with assault with a deadly instrument.

Magistrate Ferguson served the men with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VIB) notice for the matters to proceed in the Supreme Court.

Carlson Shurland represented Guerrier, and Osman Johnson represented Tanis and Joseph. The accused accepted the VBI, which they also signed.

Magistrate Ferguson informed the accused that they are allowed to provide alibi statements and names of witnesses to the court and the Attorney General’s Office within 21 days of October 26.



Joseph and Tanis were remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. The case was adjourned to November 22, 2018 in the Supreme Court. Guerrier's bail was extended.