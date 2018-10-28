Sterling Global Appoints Investor Relations Chief

Sterling Global Financial, the Bahamian headquartered financial provider, has named Karyn Phuong as its vice-president for investor relations.

Ms Phuong will manage Sterling's corporate communications strategy, and be a key member of the executive team leading its business development efforts. She has more than 15 years of financial services experience and, most recently, was vice-president of investor relations at one of Canada's largest private commercial lenders.

Prior to that, Ms Phuong spent more than ten years with a publicly-listed Toronto boutique investment manager. She led the business development and marketing communications strategy for the firm.

"We are thrilled to have Karyn join us," said Stephen Tiller, president and chief operating officer. "Karyn brings extensive experience in the structuring and distribution of investment funds, private placements and public securities.

"In addition, we are impressed with her ability to effectively manage communication strategies through good times and challenging times alike. The addition of Karyn to our executive team is consistent with our corporate strategy of attracting and retaining the best talent as we continue to expand globally."

"I am very excited to join Sterling. We have a robust financial services platform and an executive team whose experience in real estate lending and development are unparalleled. Independent-thinking advisors who are seeking investment opportunities non-correlated with the capital markets that yield attractive risk adjusted returns need to look at Sterling", said Ms Phuong.