Sands: Gambling Addiction Problem Destroys Families

By RIEL MAJOR

THE Public Hospitals Authority, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association held their first symposium yesterday highlighting gambling addiction.

The purpose of the symposium was, in part, to integrate a gambling addiction programme into the current addiction programme at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and to address gambling addiction and its effects on some gamblers.

During his remarks, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands expressed his support for the initiative to reduce the prevalence gambling addiction and other gambling related harms.

Dr Sands said: "Gambling addiction (is) a pernicious problem that destroys lives and ruins families.

"I support the strong linkage being created between the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. This partnership provides an opportunity to reduce the incidence and prevalence of problem gambling and other gambling related harms. Prevention strategies in general, and those tailored specifically to at-risk groups are needed, especially high-risk groups such as persons living on our Family Islands."

He continued: "This symposium gives us the opportunity to share knowledge and expertise from our collective experience, and it is a chance for you as participants to find out about the work and research programmes underway around the world, and perhaps closer to home as well. My government and I take problem gambling seriously. I will continue to push the Ministry of Health to ensure that we help to prevent and minimise problem gambling through public education and awareness and targeted outreach to at-risk persons.

"In recognition of these challenges, beginning in January 2018, the Public Hospitals Authority and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre set out to launch a programme to achieve the overarching goal of integrating gambling addiction services into the present existing substance abuse programme at Sandilands and other healthcare service programmes in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

"Once again, I congratulate the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and the Bahamas Gaming Operators Association on hosting their first ever Gambling Addiction Symposium, which I am confident will serve this nation positively."

Gershan Major, chief executive of BGOA, said the industry has an obligation to promote awareness of gaming addiction issues.

"Gaming is a form of entertainment and it should be viewed and enjoyed as such," Mr Major said. 'It should only be played against one's budget or allocated disposable income and should never be played against funds allocated for priority spend -- like one's rent, mortgage, school fees, car payments, grocery bills, insurance, savings and the like.

"As in any other form of entertainment, it should be enjoyed in moderation."