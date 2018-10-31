Steering Youths Away From Risk

THE Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development in conjunction with the Urban Renewal Commission held its third annual 'Youth-at-Risk' one-day seminar at Salem Union Baptist Church yesterday.

Aimed at providing youth from rural areas affected by gang activity with another option going forward, the workshop was addressed by Olympic athletes such as Pauline Davis-Thompson, Chris "Fireman" Brown, Ramon Miller, as well as DJ Counsellor, Julis Duclus, minister LaQuisha Wallace, founder of the Take the Lord Movement, Epic Church, and minister Felicia Archer, who all sent the message of a better way with God and real friends.

The seminar was held under the theme, "Let us Dream Again," and was addressed by acting Permanent Secretary for Urban Renewal David Cates.