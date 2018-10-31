Survey As Govt Takes Steps To Boost Health

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands on Monday announced the launch of the 2018 STEPS health survey in conjunction with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO).

The survey, which is carried out globally in five year periods, assesses the health habits and risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in populations analysed.

According to Dr Sands, the survey will run through the month of November and, it is anticipated that almost 4,000 Bahamians between 18 and 69, across the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Eleuthera, Exuma, Cat Island and Inagua will be screened.

He also explained that the survey, which is voluntary and confidential, will be carried out over three steps at the homes of those who participate.

As a part of step one, participants will be required to answer a series of questions on their overall health and habits, while step two will focus on physical and medical measurements such as weight, height, waist circumference, blood pressure and heart rate readings.

Additionally, as a part of step two, blood and urine samples will be collected to test for fat and sugar levels.

Step three will cover the reporting and analysis of findings.

The process is projected to take no longer than an hour, according to guidelines and specifics provided by the Ministry of Health.

In an effort to garner support for the exercise, Dr Sands on Monday highlighted projections made during the 2007 CARICOM meeting with heads of governments in Trinidad, where it was stated that by 2030, the rate of people dying from non-communicable diseases in the Caribbean would increase by 300 percent.

Dr Sands said despite these figures, countries in the region were still trending the wrong direction with NCDs, a fact he noted as a "hard but bitter pill to swallow."

Dr Sands added: "The World Health Organisation estimates that by 2020, chronic non-communicable diseases will be responsible for more than 60 percent of deaths worldwide.

"Now to put that in context, fellow Bahamians, the Bahamas in 2018 already exceeds this target."

Dr Sands said 74 percent of deaths in the Bahamas result from NCDs, and that as a country, the Bahamas exceeded the regional average for the unconditional probability of dying.

"In simple terms, Bahamians have a 17 percent chance of dying prematurely from NCDs like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or chronic respiratory illnesses; almost two percentage points higher than the rest of the region," he said.

Of the survey's intent, Dr Sands added: "(It) will map our collective progress related to the specific NCD risk factors."

"Of interest, it will also break new ground, generating novel baseline data on national salt intake and all health practices, as well as determining our population's specific risk for cardiovascular disease.

"Findings from this study will enhance our ability to report on several local and international indicators in the NCDs global monitoring framework and for the sustainable development goals," he said.