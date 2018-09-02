Traffic Accident Leads To Two Electrocution Deaths

Two men died after they were electrocuted following a traffic accident on Grand Bahama early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, shortly after 4am, police were called to Settlers Way and Frobisher Drive where a black Ford Escape vehicle with six male passengers had crashed into a utility pole. The utility pole landed on a fence with downed live wires. The occupants reportedly came out of the vehicle, two of them touching the fence that had a live electrical wire and died at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public to adhere to the traffic laws, slow down - especially when the roads are wet - and to always buckle up.