Cibc Branch To Serve Only Baha Mar Staff

CIBC FirstCaribbean has expanded its branch network with a location that will only serve Baha Mar's 5,000-strong workforce.

The new branch, which is not accessible by the general public, features a sales and self-service centre as well as two full-service automated banking machines (ABMs). It will offer services such as platinum and retail loans; account opening; issuance of drafts; electronic banking services for wire transfers; and online banking.

CIBC FirstCaribbean (Bahamas) managing director, Marie Rodland-Allen, said: "As a digitally-enabled bank, we continue to simplify and increase the ease of banking access for our clients.

"We want to see an end to the long lines of people waiting in our banking halls to do simple transactions that can be performed at the ABM, through mobile banking, or one of our other digital channels.

"We have therefore placed two full-service ABMs at this location to accommodate deposits and cash withdrawals, reducing the need for extended face-to-face banking services that take time to transact."

Mrs Rodland-Allen added: "Baha Mar offers employees the convenience of banking on their own terms without having to leave their workplace. It also embodies the philosophy with which we approach our service to our clients - modern, digital banking that promotes self-service; and convenient banking through our variety of digital channels that complement our existing, traditional branches."

Gezel Farrington, CIBC FirstCaribbean's director of banking retail channels, said: "We're excited for this opportunity to place our products directly in the hands of this new clientele, and happy to be leading the way in banking that fits the modern mold of the 21st century.

"The welcome we've received from hotel employees is amazing. We got numerous inquiries about our services even before the official opening, and today at 9am sharp, our first client was ready to be served."

Kirsty Cowper, Baha Mar's vice-president of human resources and organisational development, said they reached out "to every bank, explained our goals, and found that CIBC FirstCaribbean perfectly aligned with our ideas. They understood where we were going and appreciated the value for them and for us here at Baha Mar.

"We are passionate about supporting our associates [employees] personally and professionally, and the benefit of a full-service branch dedicated to our teams will certainly make handling finances more convenient. So today's a great day. We're so excited that our visions have come together, and look forward to a successful future," she added.