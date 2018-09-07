Pm Pays Tribute As Chief Justice Sir Stephen Isaacs Laid To Rest

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday praised Chief Justice Sir Stephen Isaacs as a jurist who “demonstrated a balanced and even temperament” as he was laid to rest on Friday.

The pomp of the state was on full display for the funeral of Sir Stephen, who died of cancer at the age of 63.

His coffin, draped with the Bahamian flag, was carried down Bay Street from the Supreme Court building on Bank Lane to Christ Church Cathedral on George Street.

It was accompanied by the Police Force band and a procession of family, friends, colleagues, law enforcement officers and elected officials.

“We gather today then to mourn the passing of the late Stephen Gerard Isaacs," said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, "to honour his legacy and dedicated service and to commemorate the role of the judiciary in our democratic polity. On this solemn occasion of state we recall, with pride and with mutual devotion, our common civic creed.

"Beyond the creeds of faith or political affiliation and ideology, beyond other personal creeds, we share a faithful devotion to a democratic constitution and heritage. This common creed and heritage includes: free and fair elections, the protection of basic rights and freedoms, the rule of law, and an independent judiciary.

"Free and fair elections,” said Dr Minnis, “are fundamental to a democracy. But, there is no genuine democracy without the rule of law. There is no genuine democracy without an unyielding respect for basic rights and freedoms. There is no genuine democracy without the equal treatment of all citizens before the law.”

Dr Minnis, who was criticized for the lengthy time he took to appoint a substantive Chief Justice, emphasized in his tribute the joint importance of the legislative, executive and judiciary.

“Each branch has a role in promoting and safeguarding the rule of law and the dignity of the human person through adherence to the rights and freedoms of the individual," he said.

"Yet the judiciary plays a particular role in our democracy. The Judiciary plays the lead role in safeguarding the Constitution by protecting the rights of citizens; by checking any abuse of power by the executive and legislature and by interpreting our founding democratic charter. The independence of the Judiciary is therefore critical to the integrity and flourishing of our democracy.”

As for the Chief Justice, Dr Minnis said he was “not only competent and independent in this consideration of matters brought before him, he was also possessed of what is referred to as a judicial temperament.”

According to his obituary, he loved sports, especially tennis.

His son, Stephen, said of him: “It is not possible to mention my father or his passions without discussing his love for tennis and the tennis community…In hindsight his echoing words ‘focus on the ball’ disclosed dedication to a much grander purpose and existence than himself.”

Sir Stephen was graduated from Buckingham University in 1981 with an LLB degree. He was admitted, sworn in and enrolled a counsel and attorney of the Supreme Court on September 17, 1982.

He entered public service in 1994 as Assistant Registrar of the Supreme Court and later became Registrar of the Supreme Court, Registrar of the Court of Appeal and had a position on the Industrial Tribunal.

He was appointed a Puisne Judge in 2002 and a senior Justice on February 12, 2015 when he headed the criminal division of the court.

He acted as Chief Justice seven times before he was appointed to the substantive post on July 9th this year.