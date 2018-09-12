Police Officer Dies After Being Shot In Front Of Daughter

A POLICE officer is dead after he was shot earlier on Wednesday near H O Nash Junior High School on Dolphin Drive in front of his young daughter.

Police said Inspector Carlis Blatch, who was attached to Government House, was shot after 3pm.

He was seated in his car with his daughter, awaiting his son who attends H O Nash, when a gunman approached and ordered him to exit the car.

The suspect shot Blatch, pulled him out of the car, and escaped in the victim's vehicle. The officer’s daughter was able to escape the car unharmed and ran for help.

Blatch was taken to hospital but died after 6pm, police reported. The Tribune was told he died in surgery.

See Thursday's Tribune for the full story.