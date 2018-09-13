Chisholm And Rawhide Suffer 5-4 Loss To Quakes

By RENALDO DORSETT

JAZZ Chisholm and his Visalia Rawhide fell behind early in the best-of-five Single A Advanced California League championship series.

The 20-year-old shortstop went 1-5 in a 5-4 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Tuesday night at Recreation Park in Visalia, California.

Game two, the final home game of the season for the Rawhide, took place last night. However, results were unavailable up to press time.

The venue shifts to the LoanMart Field - the home of the Quakes - for Friday's game three and also games four (Saturday) and five (Sunday) if necessary.

The Rawhide closed out a five-game semi-final series with a 3-0 win over the Stockton Ports Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton California.

Chisholm hit 3-19 for the series including one home run and four RBI.

In a season of milestones, Chisholm made his second All-Star game appearance of his young career.

He was one of five members of the Kane County Cougars selected to the midseason classic in the Single A Midwest League. He appeared in 76 games for the Cougars and hit .244 with 43 RBI, 17 doubles, four triples and 17 doubles. Chisholm also posted an on-base percentage of .311, slugging percentage of .472 and OPS of .783 in 307 at bats.

Shortly after, on July 19, Chisholm was assigned to the Rawhide from the Cougars and received the promotion to Single A-Advanced following his nationally recognised production at the plate.

The Diamondbacks No.2 prospect, he will continue his season in the Arizona Fall League when the 27th edition of the league begins play on October 9 and ends in mid-November.