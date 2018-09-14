Two Questioned In Connection With Inspector Carlis Blatch Killing

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are questioning two people in custody about the killing of Inspector Carlis Blatch, the slain aide-de-camp to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander. He told The Tribune the two are being treated as suspects in the matter.

“We have two persons in custody who are assisting with the officer’s murder at this time,” he said. “We are still conducting our investigation. We can’t say right now who is the man for that. They are both considered suspects.”

It is not clear if the two are the same people police picked up Wednesday after finding Insp Blatch’s car abandoned on a corner off Farrington Road. At the time, police said the two people were taken into custody because they were believed to have valuable information, though they were not considered suspects.

Police also told the press on Friday that a wanted suspect from Fort Fincastle had turned himself into the Central Detective Unit. ACP Fernander was careful not to draw a connection between that person and the Blatch investigation.

Blatch was said to be sitting in his vehicle on Wednesday, with his 13-year-old daughter, waiting for his son who attends HO Nash Junior High when a gunman approached him and pointed a gun in his direction.

The gunman ordered him to get out of the car, then shot him. The gunman pulled him out of the car, got into the vehicle and drove off. He eventually abandoned the vehicle at a corner off Farrington Road. Before that happened, Blatch's daughter got out of the car and ran for help, police said.

Insp Blatch was immediately remembered for his professionalism. He had worked at Government House for 14 years.