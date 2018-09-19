University Labs Could Study Medical Marijuana

By AVA TURNQUEST

MEDICAL marijuana could be among the list of natural resources set to come under the microscope at the University of The Bahamas' research labs, according to its president Dr Rodney Smith, who said several groups are vying to partner with the institution.

Dr Smith told The Tribune there was a lot of money in research, adding the university was in consultation on a proposal to put the institution at the forefront of the industry.

"We've been approached by several groups that are interested in partnering with the university in the area of medical marijuana research," he said, "and this is why the timely arrival of our small island sustainability research complex and our six labs is really key. A lot of the people who have come down to talk with us have been over there and looked at the labs, looked at the potential of the labs, and are very encouraged."

The GTR Campbell Small Island Sustainability Research Complex is to be opened on October 25, he said. Dr Smith said Dr Carl Hart, a leading American neuroscientist known for his research on drug abuse and drug addiction, is expected to give a public seminar lecture when he attends the launch.

"[Dr Hart] is of Bahamian descent by the way," Dr Smith said, "he is going to give a public seminar lecture on some of his research and that's going to help us to actually begin to sensitise the rest of the community around the kinds of research that could go on here. It's a lot (of money).

Dr Smith said: "We're talking to people, we're listening to people - mostly right now, but whatever proposal we put together will be a proposal that comes from the university. Looking at the strengths and weaknesses of other organisations so that we can actually put the University of The Bahamas and The Bahamas on the map in helping to create new patents, new creations right here."

The complex is named in honour of its benefactor, the late shipping magnate GTR Campbell, in whose name a $10m gift was bestowed for its construction.

Dr Smith identified Dr Carlton Watson as the lead coordinator for the complex. He stressed the complex would focus on all natural resources - not just medical marijuana.

"We are in the early stages of exploring all of the possibilities," Dr Watson said, "given our strengths, our strategic position, the complement of expertise that we have at the institution and through our partnerships, and so those natural products could include marijuana, hemp to our natural bush teas…bio fuel.

"We're in the very early exploratory phases and we're looking to see how we build that out and what makes sense given our jurisdiction and our landscape. Building a world class lab is not something that happens overnight and there is a reason this is our first.

Dr Watson said: "So we want to make sure we do this right and to a standard that if folks come from anywhere in the world they will be very pleased and impressed with what we do."