Teenager Arrested Over Alleged Drug Possession At School

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A teenager allegedly caught with illegal drugs in his possession was arrested at a high school in Abaco on Tuesday.

ASP Pinder reported that shortly after 3pm on Tuesday police were called to the S C Bootle High School, where a 17-year-old male student was allegedly discovered with a quantity of marijuana.

He was taken into police custody and is expected to charged later this week.