Teenager Arrested Over Alleged Drug Possession At School

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
A teenager allegedly caught with illegal drugs in his possession was arrested at a high school in Abaco on Tuesday.
ASP Pinder reported that shortly after 3pm on Tuesday police were called to the S C Bootle High School, where a 17-year-old male student was allegedly discovered with a quantity of marijuana.
He was taken into police custody and is expected to charged later this week.
