Man Dies After Hit And Run

A man died after a hit and run on Tonique Williams Darling Highway on Friday night.
According to reports, shortly after 11pm, the man was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by a red Suzuki car, which was traveling in the east bound lane. The driver of the vehicle left the scene. Paramedics were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department are investigating.
Comments
bogart 10 hours, 58 minutes ago
Pardon me ....but when da hell will the authorities wake up and take some ..concrete steps to help prevrnt these senseless ...avoidable knoching down people dead as dey crossing .... 1. If they are happening at certain pojnts where pedestrians patronize ....certain stores across the road.....easy a $1000 ...speed bump 2. An electronic signnal like erected by COB 3. Underground tunnel as the road seems elevated. 4. Cameras in ya face 5.Flood lights to illuminate certain crossings 6. Whatever happened to enforcing thd speed limit wid signs posted before crossings to give drivers ample time to slow fown and give pedestrian a fair chance.????
B_I_D___ 9 hours, 11 minutes ago
LMAO...Bogart say underground tunnel...ROTFL Bahamians walk when and where they please and Jitney's stop anywhere there is NOT a designated bus stop...I lose respect for pedrestrians when you slow down to let you cross and they do the slow walk from hell when you were trying to do them a favour...
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
"Highway". Pedestrian education. It will only get worse. I once saw a woman crossing diagonally from Robinson road westbound lane to marathon mall. Yes I said diagonally. Straight through the intersection.
tell_it_like_it_is 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Trust me if the driver "runs" I doubt it's the pedestrian's fault.
rawbahamian 8 hours, 47 minutes ago
More than likely, he staggered across the street from the bar but nonetheless, that doesn't lessen the fact that he is human. There really needs to be some sort of intervention put in place to stop these killings in the same place !!!
Future 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
This happens regularly and not all are reported. I know of 2 hit and runs that happened within a hour or each other a few weeks ago. In one of the instances, the driver had to consciously leave the road and go on the sidewalk to hit the person. These are deliberate hits but the authorities are trying to keep this info hush-hush.
