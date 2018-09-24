Updated: Hit And Run Driver Left Victim To Die In Road

By NICO SCAVELLA
Tribune Staff Reporter
nscavella@tribunemedia.net
TRAFFIC police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run traffic fatality that occurred on the Tonique Williams-Darling highway.
The death of Friday’s victim, a man, pushed 2018’s traffic death toll to 56.
According to reports, a man was attempting to cross the highway near a business establishment shortly after 11pm, when he was struck by a red Suzuki car travelling in the east bound lane.
The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
Paramedics attempted to revive the victim but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident follows the deaths of two pedestrians, a man and a woman, who were killed following a collision with a car driven by an off-duty marine.
According to police, the driver was heading north on Marathon Road in the area of Samana Drive shortly before 1am when she lost control of her car and struck the pair, both of whom died at the scene.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) identified the driver as an off-duty marine who was driving a private vehicle. The statement noted that the marine, a woman, waited for paramedics and police to arrive at the scene before being taken by ambulance to the Princess Margaret Hospital for medical treatment.
Those fatalities followed a serious of traffic accidents that took place in Grand Bahama on September 15 involving four vehicles, including a church bus transporting parishioners.
According to reports, the incident occurred shortly before 8pm on the Warren J Levarity Highway.
The driver of the bus and passengers suffered both slight and serious injuries.
Last week, a Bill was tabled in Parliament with proposed amendments to the Road Traffic Act, one of which will make it illegal to drive or operate a vehicle while using a cellphone.
The Bill, tabled on Wednesday, makes it illegal to drive or operate a vehicle while using an electronic communications device, “whether by holding in one hand or both hands or with any other part of the body or otherwise,” unless the device is attached to the motor vehicle or is a part of a fixture in the vehicle.
The legislation further requires “the device remain affixed while being used or operated, or is specially adapted or designed to be affixed to the person of the driver or operator as a hands-free device and is used to enable the driver or operator to use or operate the electronic communication device without holding it”.
Driving instructors also will be prohibited from holding electronic devices under the Bill but the stipulation will not apply to those driving emergency vehicles or a vehicle that is lawfully parked and not impeding traffic. The penalty for contravening these provisions will be a fine not exceeding $1000.
If the bill becomes law, it will also become illegal to have an open alcoholic beverage while driving.
The amendment also prohibits people from obtaining a license if they have outstanding fines or have not paid the requisite fees.
Comments
bogart 1 day, 4 hours ago
Pardon me ....but when da hell will the authorities wake up and take some ..concrete steps to help prevrnt these senseless ...avoidable knoching down people dead as dey crossing .... 1. If they are happening at certain pojnts where pedestrians patronize ....certain stores across the road.....easy a $1000 ...speed bump 2. An electronic signnal like erected by COB 3. Underground tunnel as the road seems elevated. 4. Cameras in ya face 5.Flood lights to illuminate certain crossings 6. Whatever happened to enforcing thd speed limit wid signs posted before crossings to give drivers ample time to slow fown and give pedestrian a fair chance.????
B_I_D___ 1 day, 2 hours ago
LMAO...Bogart say underground tunnel...ROTFL Bahamians walk when and where they please and Jitney's stop anywhere there is NOT a designated bus stop...I lose respect for pedrestrians when you slow down to let you cross and they do the slow walk from hell when you were trying to do them a favour...
ThisIsOurs 23 hours, 43 minutes ago
"Highway". Pedestrian education. It will only get worse. I once saw a woman crossing diagonally from Robinson road westbound lane to marathon mall. Yes I said diagonally. Straight through the intersection.
tell_it_like_it_is 19 hours, 39 minutes ago
Trust me if the driver "runs" I doubt it's the pedestrian's fault.
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 37 minutes ago
Sure, that's a troubling trend, for myself I was speaking to the increased reports of pedestrians being killed on "highways". You're taking your life in your hands for a shortcut
DDK 10 hours, 3 minutes ago
Bogart, before the authorities implement any of your suggestions they would have to actually CARE. If any of them do actually care, getting them to ACT is another story.
If not under-pass, how about enclosed OVER-passes at strategic locations?
rawbahamian 1 day, 2 hours ago
More than likely, he staggered across the street from the bar but nonetheless, that doesn't lessen the fact that he is human. There really needs to be some sort of intervention put in place to stop these killings in the same place !!!
Future 22 hours, 59 minutes ago
This happens regularly and not all are reported. I know of 2 hit and runs that happened within a hour or each other a few weeks ago. In one of the instances, the driver had to consciously leave the road and go on the sidewalk to hit the person. These are deliberate hits but the authorities are trying to keep this info hush-hush.
bogart 7 hours, 57 minutes ago
Thanks DDK. Deadly accidents are happening wid great frequency along this higway....well past time that govt notices...after all the area MP should know of dem all usually having to attennd all the funreals......the Pastors should know...likely having to bury all..... It would appear from the getgo the idea of placing consumer stores on one side of a busy highway...and high dense populaton on the other side was a recipe for disaster....dozen plus lives lost so far...?.? When a govt can spend and see millions mismanaged....baseball park in the same area...cost overruns millioms .........and not a penny to investigate all these deaths....simple braking thinking formula average vehicles...well know to calculate braking distamces.....60 mph..some 180 feet ....unless person drunk...on drugs..etc.....and...even if da pedestrian is walking on dere hands backwards an naked on da road.....the driver should be capable ..of seeing and braking on time.....????....but people keep getting knocked ddown dead..........mind you currently being discussed wid govt is the effects of too much one type of long line fishing gone be killing too many fish......noway saving lives of fish more inportant than saving people.....where da MP.......???
Fitmiss 6 hours, 53 minutes ago
How about amending the bill to charge persons for murder when they hit and kill a pedestrian? Especially those that leave the scene. You kill someone with a car, and only have to pay a fine? That is pure foolishness.
BONEFISH 49 minutes ago
First,my condolences to the family of the man killed in this latest accident on that highway.I know four previous persons struck down and killed on the TWD highway. That highway is not properly lighted and needs to be lighted. The pedestrian crossings needs to be repainted.There should be PDA explaining and showing road safety issues on the various medias. I commend the FNM government with their amendments to the Road Safety Act.This will bring some sense oof order to our streets. This should been done years ago.However the ministry of works under successive governments PLP and FNM, have been lack,and down right lousy in road lighting,markings and maintenance issues.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID