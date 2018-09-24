Suspects Detained After Police Seize Drug Hauls

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men are in police custody following the seizure of suspected marijuana valued at $15,000 in southwestern New Providence on Saturday.

Police also recovered nearly $5,000 worth of suspected marijuana after conducting a search of a residence in the Oakes Field area just hours before the first incident.

According to reports, Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers conducted a search of a residence on Hawthorn Road, Oakes Field, and recovered four plastic wraps containing suspected marijuana shortly after 4pm.

The drugs weighed four pounds, 12 ounces and are worth $4,600.

Shortly before 9pm, DEU officers on patrol on Cowpen Road stopped and searched a white minivan with two male occupants.

The officers recovered two packages of suspected marijuana weighing 15 pounds, 11 ounces and valued at $15,500.

Both men were taken into custody and are expected to be arraigned before a Magistrate sometime this week.

On Friday, police arrested ten men and three women in connection with the seizure of $135,000 worth of suspected cocaine found on a Haitian vessel at the harbour in Great Inagua.

The arrests took place shortly after 2 am when Drug Enforcement Unit, Marine Support officers and US law enforcement officials conducted a search of a Haitian vessel and discovered nine packages of the suspected drug weighing 19.8lbs.