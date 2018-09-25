Tributes Paid As Dr Wendy Stuart Dies

By RIEL MAJOR

AFTER fighting with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) for more than eight years, beloved former dentist Dr Wendy Stuart passed away on Saturday night.

Dr Stuart, mother-of-two and the daughter of the late Bahamian singer Wendell Stuart, was diagnosed in 2009 after she began experiencing issues controlling her motor skills.

ALS is an incurable and rare progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord.

At the time, doctors gave Dr Stuart two years to live.

She died at the age of 52.

In a 2015 interview with The Tribune, Dr Stuart characterised the debilitating and incurable illness that severely affected her independence and quality of life, as "spilt milk".

At the time she was about to lose her insurance coverage and loved ones were racing against the clock to raise funds to continue her constant medical care.

Their efforts led to the creation of the popular walk-a-thon 'Walk to Wendy', organised by the New Providence Community Church along with her colleagues and friends.

"You know how they say you don't pass anything until you die," she said in 2015, speaking in short bursts, timed with her breathing to compensate for a tracheostomy tube in her neck.

"Right before I had this diagnosis, I had a physical and I was in perfect health. No cholesterol, no diabetes, no heart problems and then this happened. I thought I was living healthy by eating right and exercising and doing everything right and then this happens. So you don't know, life is funny, it happens when you're having a good time, life just happens."

Dr Stuart is survived by her sons Whitney Thomas and Corey Maximus, and her mother Marjorie Stuart.

Despite the lack of a formal support system for patients with the disease, Dr Stuart in 2015 said she was extremely grateful for her doctor Kevin Moss, her primary physician, and Cyprian Strachan, whom her mother referred to as an adopted brother. She also thanked members at St Gregory's Anglican Church and New Providence Community Church, the Dental Council and the Dental Association, and her best friend Kathy Johnston, who has remained by her side for more than 15 years.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Ms Johnston wrote: "Feeling the loss of an incredible friend and counsellor...Wendy Stuart. Know you are in a better place but I will miss you so much.

"Great fight girlfriend! I met you the year I arrived in this beautiful country and we had so many great times together. I love you Wendy!. RIP."

Over the weekend, tributes were posted to the Parish of St Gregory The Great's Facebook page expressing sorrow and great appreciation for the late dentist.