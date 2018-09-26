Homeless Drug Addict Begs For Leniency After Stealing Air Conditioning Unit

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A self-described homeless drug addict yesterday begged a magistrate for leniency after being convicted of shopbreaking and theft after he stole an air-condition unit from the Bahamas Football Association's Bay Street storage facility.

Leroy Bethel appeared before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister and pleaded guilty to one count each of shopbreaking and theft.

It was alleged that Bethel between 3pm, Thursday, September 6, and 9am, Sunday, September 23, broke into the BFA's storage facility and stole one ductless air condition system valued at $2,016.

According to police reports, the property's caretaker upon seeing exterior damage to a storage unit, investigated, and found Bethel asleep on the inside.

Bethel was restrained by the caretaker and further questioned.

During the line of questioning, it was discovered that the air-condition unit was missing. Bethel admitted to stealing the unit and police were called to the scene.

Bethel was taken into custody and further cautioned.

At his arraignment yesterday, Bethel asked the court to consider his state in its ruling.

Bethel said he had no place else to go and needed help.

"I am homeless," he said.

"I don't have anywhere to stay.

"I have a drug problem.

Bethel said he receives no help from his family and has long been left to fend for himself on the street.

Bethel asked for mercy and pleaded for counselling.

After hearing his claims, Magistrate Armbrister sentenced Bethel to 18 months on the charge of shopbreaking and 12 months on the charge of theft.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Magistrate Armbrister told Bethel the sentences served as enough time for him to take advantage of the rehabilitation services offered by the Bahamas Department of Corrections, where he was remanded for the duration of his sentence.

He has seven days within which to appeal the ruling.