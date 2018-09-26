Lighthouse Point Park Plan Ideal

EDITOR, The Tribune.

ONE Eleuthera Foundation’s proposal to turn Lighthouse Point into a national park with gateway economic zones fits perfectly with the government’s push to empower small Bahamian business.

The foundation is confidant its model will rival a cruise ship port in terms of jobs, offering more fulfilling work to Bahamians with openings in park management, environmental research and education, small retail and eco-lodging and so on.

Anyone who has visited national park systems abroad will have no problem understanding and embracing the concept.

At home, Exuma’s famous swimming pigs are an excellent example of how Bahamians have harnessed natural resources to successful and sustainable businesses.

The spin-off benefits from the shark and swimming pig excursions in the Exumas have been nothing short of phenomenal.

Anyone who’s in doubt should visit Staniel and Compass Cays and other areas of the Exumas to see the amazing success stories first hand.

In this age of eco travel and Airbnb, Lighthouse Point holds tremendous potential for Bahamians and an opportunity to keep visitor revenue at home instead of enriching the Mouse’s coffers.

A staggering 28,000 people have petitioned the government to allow for Lighthouse Point to be turned into a national park, protected for future generations of Bahamians and visitors and from exploitation by the cruise ship industry.

One Eleuthera says a national park will create 190 full time Bahamian jobs and real ownership interests. It’s pushing to break the cycle of poverty on the island with opportunity for growth and advancement.

And it shouldn’t be taken lightly, having reportedly invested nearly $20m in job-oriented projects to date.

The foundation ought to be commended for taking the initiative concerning the responsible development of their island. How refreshing! This is exactly what the country needs.

The national park proposal is firmly backed by The Bahamas National Trust, which has vast experience in park management, Re-Earth, BREEF and the Bahamas Architects Association.

With vast resources of persuasion at the Mouse’s disposal, it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

ATHENA DAMIANOS

Nassau,

September 25, 2018