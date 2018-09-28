Man Killed As Car Hits Wall

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed in a traffic accident in Long Island on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs told The Tribune yesterday the victim was travelling south on Queen's Highway, near McKenzie's.

The driver lost control of his blue 2008 Honda Accord and hit a concrete wall on the northern side of the street, which caused the car to become airborne, he said.

The Tribune understands the victim was Marcel Turnquest of Mortimers, Long Island.

CSP Stubbs said a team was sent to Long Island to investigate the incident, but "preliminary indications" suggested speed was a factor in the crash.

Regarding last week's collision between a car driven by an off-duty Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine and two pedestrians who were killed, CSP Stubbs said the investigation is continuing.

The Tribune understands the victims, both adults, were brother and sister.

The deaths of the man and woman, reportedly hit by a 2010 Toyota car, pushed this year's number of traffic deaths to 55 - higher than the total for the whole of last year.

In 2017, 54 people died in traffic-related accidents, while 44 died in 2016.