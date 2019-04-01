Mystery Abductor Strikes Yet Again

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AN eight-year-old boy was lured from his home on Fox Hill Road south into a silver car and later dropped off near the New Providence Landfill on Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 9pm and comes about three weeks after the last child abductions were reported.

According to police, two boys ages eight and ten were standing in front of their residence when a woman driving a silver vehicle stopped and began talking to the children.

“The ten-year-old boy walked away, (but) the woman lured the eight-year-old into her vehicle and drove off,” police said.

“A short time later, the eight-year old-boy was dropped off on Tonique Williams Darling Highway near to the entrance of the city dump. The boy was reunited with his parents, however he was taken to hospital, where he was examined by doctor and is in good health.”

Yesterday, some residents in the area had no knowledge that an incident occurred while others seemed not to be concerned, evidenced by several group of young boys walking alone in the area.

Inspector Leonardo Burrows told The Tribune police were actively looking into this incident.

He added that police had still not received any substantial information that could lead to the arrest of a woman believed to have taken several boys in separate incidents despite releasing composite sketches of the suspect.

However Insp Burrows said he was unable to say if this incident was linked to the others although it fits the profile of the assailant in the other incidents.

In early March, four boys were allegedly abducted in two separate incidents in less than 24 hours, but were found a short time later, police said, adding the incidents were being looked at separately.

On March 7, shortly before 4pm, three boys were taken: two eight-year-olds and a ten-year-old. The boys were walking on Kool Acres Road in eastern New Providence when “they were picked up by a female who was the lone occupant” of a dark coloured vehicle, police said.

The two eight-year-olds were initially dropped off by a Haitian village in the vicinity of Seabreeze and Joe Farrington Road.

The ten-year-old was dropped off later by the city dump.

The day before, March 6, eight-year-old Tyvon Deveaux was abducted by a lone female driver in a silver-coloured Japanese-model vehicle. He was later dropped off by the entrance to the dump on Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

On February 16, three-year-old Shavar Bain was abducted from outside his home and then left frightened and alone outside a Fox Hill washhouse several hours later, sparking a manhunt for two women believed to be the abductors.

On March 3, an eight-year-old girl was abducted from her home by an alleged male perpetrator. She was discovered walking in the area of Woodlawn Gardens a short time after the abduction by a passer-by and taken to the Wulff Road Police Station.