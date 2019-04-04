Minnis Announces Extra Plans To Deal With Autism

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter



PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday concessions for the REACH organisation, telling Parliament the needs of those with autism had for too long been ignored.

Dr Minnis said REACH will not only receive Crown land to build its new facility, but building materials and supplies also will be duty free.

The government will also give an additional $100,000 to aid the autism community.

Following the announcement yesterday, Finance Minister K Peter Turnquest said the funds would most likely be added to the Ministry of Social Services’ budget, which will be presented in Parliament in the coming weeks.

However, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin urged the government not to forget the pioneering and advocacy by former Prime Minister Perry Christie while he occupied the office. Mr Christie’s son, Adam, has autism.

Mrs Hanna Martin said Mr Christie should be credited with getting the conversation started, adding plans had already been drawn under the former government for a facility for those with special needs.

She called on the government to consider these plans.

“Mr Speaker, I can speak on behalf of the government and we will add an additional $100,000,” Dr Minnis said as members of REACH looked on from the gallery.

“I know the REACH organisation has been asking for availability of land so that they can put the proper infrastructure in place to not only assist in diagnosing these cases very early, but they can assist in managing the students but also take into consideration that there is an after school programme that has to be implemented also.

“Therefore, I can say on behalf of the government we are prepared once the land is identified to release land for the REACH organisation.

“We will go one step further, Mr Speaker, and I am certain that the minister of finance will have no objection. I say to the REACH organisation that we do not have the funds to construct your complex, but we can assist by removing all duties from your supplies and materials as necessary.”

Dr Minnis said this was being done to prepare the Bahamas for generations to come.

He also appealed to all Bahamians to make donations wherever necessary to help the organisation with its new facility.

Frankie Campbell, social services and urban development minister, has also made an appeal for the country’s speech, behavioural and occupational therapy specialists to partner with the government in the treatment of autism by offering their services without charge to REACH Bahamas as a way of giving back to the community.

Mr Campbell said while there is no cure for autism and the causes are unknown, treatment is available through therapy and behavioural interventions that address the core symptoms which are impaired social interaction, challenges with verbal and nonverbal communication, and obsessive or repetitive routines and interests.

Mr Campbell said while the exact number of autistic children in the country is unknown, the Department of Statistics has assured them that this question will be included in its upcoming 2020 Census.

The prime minister estimated yesterday there could be as many as 7,000 children affected.