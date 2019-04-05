Sarkis Scores Court Victory: Cca Loses Bid To Stop Us Legal Action

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Baha Mar's original developer yesterday won a second legal victory against the project's main contractor to reignite his $2.25bn fraud and breach of contract lawsuit.
The New York State Supreme Court's appeals court, in a short but pointed verdict, dismissed China Construction America's (CCA) bid to have Sarkis Izmirlian's claim against it either thrown out or sent into arbitration proceedings.
And it also removed the temporary "stay", or injunction, that had been imposed on Mr Izmrilian's lawsuit to allow CCA's appeal to be heard. As a result, all obstacles to the progress of his legal action have now been removed.
"Upon reading.... the papers with respect to the motion [CCA appeal], and due deliberation having been had thereon, it is ordered that the motion is denied and the interim stay granted by an order of a Justice of this court, dated February 13, 2019, is hereby vacated," the New York appeals court confirmed.
No reasons for the court's decision were given, but the significance of yesterday's decision lies in the fact it effectively gives renewed impetus to Mr Izmirlian's lawsuit and restarts the legal process associated with it.
The outcome means that CCA will now have to file a defence to Mr Izmirlian's claims, which it had managed to put off doing by filing its appeal. Both sides will also now have to go through the judicial "discovery" process where they are required to exchange documents, and subpoena/interview witnesses, relevant to their respective cases.
This, in theory, could result in the production of papers that shed light on both CCA and Christie administration decision-making during Baha Mar's Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, and subsequent receivership, liquidation and sale, and the nature of contacts between the two parties as they worked to remove Mr Izmirlian and complete the $4.2bn mega resort.
Some observers were yesterday even speculating that former Christie government ministers may be called to give evidence as witnesses by both sides should the matter get to trial, although both trial and the prospect of this happening are still some way off.
CCA had originally been due to file its defence to Mr Izmirlian's action on February 26, 2019, and start the discovery process a day later, so the only effect of its failed appeal has been to delay this by just over one month.
The New York Appeals Court's ruling also ensures that Mr Izmirlian's claim will continue to be heard in a forum that is open to the public, namely the state court system, rather than being pushed into the closed setting of arbitration.
CCA, which owns downtown Nassau’s British Colonial Hilton and the adjacent Pointe project, dislikes the publicity associated with events it is anxious to put behind it. This was previously revealed in transcripts filed with the New York State Supreme Court where its attorneys expressed the company’s displeasure at continued coverage by Tribune Business.
Had the New York Appeals Court ruled in favour of the Chinese state-owned contractor's arbitration bid, Mr Izmirlian’s case would have been transferred out of the court and into mediation/dispute resolution hearings that are typically held behind closed doors and thus more private. Few to no details are made public.
Mr Izmirlian and his family lost their entire $845m equity investment in Baha Mar, along with “expected future profits”, after the project’s secured financier, the China Export-Import Bank, took possession of the mega resort and ultimately sold it to current owner, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).
With the March 27, 2015, completion deadline missed, and the two sides further apart than ever, Baha Mar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection at end-June 2015. This was ultimately dismissed to be followed by Baha Mar being placed into liquidation and receivership, from where the China Export-Import Bank and its agents ensured its ultimate sale to CTFE.
In the initial New York State Supreme Court verdict, trial judge Saliann Scarpulla ruled that Mr Izmirlian’s BML Properties could use the investors’ agreement with CCA to invoke New York as the appropriate location to resolve their legal disputes.
She found that there was nothing that bound Baha Mar’s original developer to arbitration, and rejected CCA’s argument that Mr Izmirlian and BML Properties could not bring “direct claims for a loss in the value of [their] equity investment as the loss simply reflects damages incurred by the company (Baha Mar)”.
Justice Scarpulla said an action could be brought where one shareholder suffered a disproportionate loss in comparison to others, noting that a CCA affiliate held $150m worth of preference shares in the Baha Mar project.
The New York court also found that the original Baha Mar developer had provided enough evidence to “sufficiently plead” fraud thanks to the numerous e-mails, documents and meetings referenced. It also rejected CCA’s argument that the fraud claims duplicated the breach of contract allegation.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
Looks like Vomit Christie, the Wicked Witch of The West (Allyson Maynard-Gibson), Baltron "Bag Man" Bethel, and others like them will get 'their' day in court .... a U.S. court. It can't happen soon enough. LMAO
John 24 minutes ago
You are such a dumba$$. The lawsuit is between Izmirilian and CCA. The claim is for breach of contract and fraud. Doubtful that these claims involve any of those you mentioned and less likely that any will even be summoned as witnesses. Except when Izmirlilian went to the then PM, Perry Christie, and tried to tell him what the Chinese were doing to him and Christie’s response publicly was ‘look like dat man losing he head.’ They may not even have to examine the details of Izmirilian filing for details and Perry and Maynard dem hijacked and sabotaged that effort. All to the advantage of the Chinese.
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 minutes ago
They will all eventually be either forced to testify in open court or give very public depositions; hence my very deliberate use of apostrophes around the word 'their'. Nothing will be sealed and kept away from the public eye this next time around. LMAO
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 6 minutes ago
Very good!!!!!!!
B_I_D___ 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
GO IZZY!!
John 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
As was predicted!!! And at this point, based on the US legal system, CCA should be preparing to pay out big bucks, even if they can pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute. And the relief Sarkis gets will be determined mostly by how skillfully and convincingly his legal team can present his case to the courts. And since emails and other documents have apparently captured evidence of fraud and the intent to commit such by CCA, the case should be straight forward and fast moving. Don't be surprised if, rather than filing a defence, CCA attempts to settle with Izmirilian. But attorneys are involved and they make money when a matter of this magnitude goes to trial. Even now egos and potential financial gain will be a huge factor in the decisions they make and the advice they give to their client. And at the end of the day guess who wins?
stillwaters 7 hours, 8 minutes ago
Go Izmirilian!!!!!!!! We are behind you!! What was done to you by our previous government was wrong, wrong, wrong!!!!!
DDK 6 hours, 47 minutes ago
Good job!! Way to go!!
bogart 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
EXCELLENT .IZMIRILIAN....!!!!.....Best of luck..!!!!!.....WAY PAST DUE ....BILLION DOLLAR CATHOSPRHE....HUGE DISASTER AFFECTED NATION.....PLENTY BAHAMIAN BIRTHRIGHT INVOLVED. LANDS... CONCESSIONS ...TIME...BAHAMIAN SACRIFICING...PEOPLE HIRED AN SHORTLY LET GO....WORLDWIDE BUSINESS EMBARASSMENT....LACK OF CONFIDENCE...BIGGEST PROJECT IN CARIBBEAN FAILED......!!!!!.....erry BAHAMIAN DOES KNOW ONE HAND DOES CLAP... JUS BY ITSELF.... RESULTIN IN DISASTER....WHO RESPONSIBLE...WHOSE FAILED DA CHECKS AN BALANCES...AUDITS...INSPECTIONS..BOARD OF DIRECTORS... ????...LEADING TO DISASTER...also involved BAHAMIAN BIRTHRIGHTS ACREAGE CONSESSIONS..........INVESTIGATIONS NEEDED...!!!!!
TheMadHatter 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
To CCA the MadHatter simply says "Ya Beast !!!"
benniesun 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
We should all cringe at this situation, because we are all at risk. Look at the possible logical conclusions of this. What if the Bahamas Government is found to be in collusion (by govenment I do not mean the PLP or FNM but the representatives of the Bahamian people) and culpable. Do you think that it is the politicians who will have to pay? That payback however huge will be on our backs for generations. And finally, if that is so, then what do you think will happen to our current arrangements with Moody's and cohorts, and our living standard?
banker 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Where are Tal and Birdie?
benniesun 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
If it is proven that CCA acted with another party, then why wouldn't the other party also pay up? Remember, Govenment isn't the individual politicians but representatives of a people. Government has deeper pockets than politicians.
