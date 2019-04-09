Runway Blunder: Pilot Took Off Heading For Passenger Jet

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
A NEAR mid-air collision between two planes at the Lynden Pindling International Airport in September resulted in the suspension of a pilot and an air traffic controller, a new report by the Air Accident Investigation Department details.
Two planes simultaneously departed the same runway around 7am on September 22, 2018. It is not clear how close the planes came to contact, but investigators said the seriousness of two planes heading towards one another from opposite ends of the same runway “cannot be understated”.
One of the planes, a C6-JEF Piper Aztec, was operated and owned by a 53-year-old private operator. It was headed to the Berry Islands with just the pilot onboard. The other aircraft, a Western Air turbo-prob aircraft, C6-KID, was headed to Grand Bahama with 25 passengers.
The chief cause of the near collision was the C6-JEF pilot’s defiance of an air traffic control order –– the pilot departed from the wrong runway and later told investigators he forgot to follow the correct instructions despite previously acknowledging them. The crew of the plane carrying 25 people did not realise another aircraft had taken off towards them until it had passed directly overhead. Even though the pilot of the C6-JEF failed to obey air traffic control orders, it is “still incumbent on all pilots entering an active runway to be cognizant and vigilant of traffic that may be crossing a runway, exiting a runway or in this case departing from a runway,” investigators emphasized.
The AAID said: “The poor decision making exercised by the pilot of aircraft C6-JEF in not following directions by ATC, despite advising he understood the instructions given, has been determined as the probable cause of the near mid-air collision; also contributing to this near mid-air collision was the actions of the air traffic controller by losing visual on the aircraft he issued instructions to, and the failure on the part of the crew of C6-KID for not observing that another aircraft was on the same runway at the same time before commencing their take-off roll; the AAID believes this loss of visual contact on the aircraft by the controller may have been as a result of distraction due to the ongoing shift change at the time, and the fact that the controller was manning two separate radio frequencies during a time of high traffic volume while using a system that required additional training and frequent data input so that all systems can function properly with adequate current information.
“The AAID also believes the failure to notice the aircraft by the crew of C6-KID may be the result of distractions or preoccupation with completing final checks while on the runway, before takeoff; pilot training, qualification and air traffic controller training, licensing and record keeping practices have been investigated and while not directly contributing to the incident, were noteworthy and required action.”
The AAID found that the air traffic controller had an expired medical certificate and no ATC licence. It found that the Bahamas Air Navigation Services Division (BANSD) lacked a documented process to track the medical status of air traffic controllers, that no ATC personnel had required ATC licences and that several ATC personnel were operating without the required current medical certificates.
On October 8, 2018, the BANSD formed a three-member internal review board to review the incident. The board concluded the primary reason for the incident was the wrong action taken by the pilot of CJ-JEF, but it also concluded that the controller contributed to the incident. The board drafted 14 recommendations to address “systemic internal deficiencies” within the air traffic system, but those sensitive recommendations were not included in the AAID report.
The AAID asked the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority to re-examine the C6-JEF pilot “for his competence to hold a Bahamas issued pilot licence.” It also recommended that the pilot be re-assessed for medical fitness. The pilot was re-examined and while the results of his pilot test were satisfactory, his licence was suspended pending a medical assessment. There were issues concerning his medical capacity.
The AAID also recommended that controllers face more frequent and structured refresher classes, noting the controller involved in the incident underwent no refresher course since 2007. The controller was subsequently removed from active duty and underwent re-qualification training. He was then subjected to a period of supervised oversight. The AAID recommended that BANSD address its manpower shortage issues.
By the time the investigation report was finalised, the BANSD had still not ensured ATC personnel had required licences, nor was any process of record keeping or tracking provided to address identified shortcomings, the AAID said.
Well_mudda_take_sic 11 hours, 19 minutes ago
The AAID itself is possibly worthy of severe criticism for having taken so long to compile and release its final report on the systemic factors contributing to the incident. Unless immediate corrective action was taken with respect to the serious ATC deficiencies, as and when identified during the investigation, then the lives of passengers and crews flying into and out of LPIA over the last 6 months were unnecessarily put at grave risk. The ATC at LPIA seems to have gone the way of our General Post Office, and that's truly very scary!
Gotoutintime 10 hours, 57 minutes ago
Flying in and out of Nassau these days is a serious crap-shoot--One day there is going to be a disaster!
DDK 9 hours, 35 minutes ago
"The AAID found that the air traffic controller had an expired medical certificate and no ATC licence." Is that in itself not taking Bahamian slackness to a shocking level?
"By the time the investigation report was finalised, the BANSD had still not ensured ATC personnel had required licences, nor was any process of record keeping or tracking provided to address identified shortcomings, the AAID said." AND NOW, Mr. Minister of Transport????
Well_mudda_take_sic 9 hours, 14 minutes ago
It seems both Renward Wells (Minister of Transportation) and D'Aguilar (Minister of Tourism and Aviation) are waiting on a serious accident involving the loss of lives (airline passengers\tourists\crew) before they come forward to explain what the government has already done and has yet to do in order to address the very serious matters contained in AAID's report. Not at all surprising given that these two cabinet ministers very much prefer devoting their time to wining and dining opportunities with foreign investors.
DDK 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Pretty sickening.........
gbgal 9 hours, 10 minutes ago
Haven't these workers recently protested for increased wages and improved working conditions? While ignoring regulations and protocols? Let us pray...
John 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
The chief cause of the near collision was the C6-JEF pilot’s defiance of an air traffic control order –– the pilot departed from the wrong runway and later told investigators he forgot to follow the correct instructions despite previously acknowledging them.
The major cause of the mishap. No need to point fingers and play the facts. But at least define the word "DEFIANCE."
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
You might not be concerned about unqualified, untrained and/or unlicensed ATC operators, but I can assure you most of the flying public and flight crews do not share your foolish bravado. Suggest you carefully read the article again in order to more fully appreciate the implications of the AAID's findings.
John 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
"The chief cause of the near collision was the C6-JEF pilot’s defiance of an air traffic control order" – WHAT PART OF THIS YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND?
Economist 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
And The Bahamas wants to control its airspace.
This is why most airlines are against us doing so.
John 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
But in the US, someone stole an entire commercial aircraft, taxied down the runway, took off, then put on an air show that lasted over an hour and included flying the craft upside down.. . https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_Ho...">https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_Ho...
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
And Joe Blow committed murder in the U.S. last night so it must be okay for Tubby Bubba to commit murder in the Bahamas tonight. Your type of logic and tit for tat mentality leaves much to be desired John. LMAO
John 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Your rationale is again seeped in ignorance. The reason for the near miss was because the spoiled, little white pilot didn't think he needed to follow instructions from lll black air traffic controllers in da islands. So he became defiant , arrogant even, and decided to take off from the wrong end of the runway despite being ordered not to do so, almost crashing and causing numerous deaths of innocent people and now you try to paint your usual different and distorted picture.
bogart 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
AS AIRLIFTS INCREASE...MORE AIR TRAFFIC....BIGGER AIRCRAFT...FASTER AIRCRAFTS....WAY PAST DUE .......TO ELIMINATE SLACKNESS..NOTCERTIFIED...AIRCRAFTS ...ROGUE PILOTS...HACKERS.....!!!!!!!!!!....
John 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
self-flying planes, pilotless, robot air traffic controllers powered by artificial intelligence and see what happens with Boeing jets. One more fatal crash and Boeing will be bankrupt and probably out of business at least where the 737 max is concerned. Human error and human defiance. Human pilots fighting computers in the cockpit and the end result is tragic loss of life.
