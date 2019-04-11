Woman Charged With Child Abductions

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

ALLEGED child abductor De’Edra Michelle Gibson was charged in a Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon with abducting three little boys, one as young as three, in separate incidents between February and March.

But due to revelations that she has a history of mental health issues, she was not required to plead to the charges. She was instead remanded to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre where a psychiatric evaluation will be conducted.

See Friday's Tribune for more on this story.