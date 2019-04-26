New Programme To Increase Bahamian Ownership Of Govt Assets

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Friday accused web shop owners of “monopolising on the economy”, as he introduced a new public-private programme to increase Bahamian ownership of government assets.

Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest likened the programme to a trust fund that would combine these assets and allow Bahamians to invest in it with a “guaranteed return”.

A return, Dr Minnis said would be as much as five to six percent.

The prime minister spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony of Poinciana House, a complex that houses a number of financial institutions and regulatory agencies.

“In this spirit, the government is considering various public-private arrangements and opportunities for the development of government offices, which will also help to create a greater shareholder society for scores of Bahamians,” Dr Minnis said during his opening remarks.

“I would like to at this time to personally thank Mr Greg Cleare, who is leading the government in a new and innovative programme where we will establish (an) independent company where all government buildings will be permanently located and become part of this company, one hundred per cent Bahamian and government owned and Bahamians will be offered an opportunity to invest in this company and own government complexes.

“The returns, government will then be in a position to rent facilities of its own, rather than having three or four individuals monopolising on the economy, or as we would say, the web shops monopolising on the economy, the Bahamian people will be empowered to own their own complexes and have returns of 5-6 per cent as opposed to 0.5 per cent as its given in the bank.”

“And I would hope that when this initiative is launched, that we would have full and complete cooperation of each and every Bahamian who will own such an organization, such an institution, and we will guarantee 5-6 per cent return.”

Dr Minnis said complaints that government buildings were filled with mildew and mould, made Bahamians sick, and had an overall negative impact on their quality of life – will be a “thing of the past”.

Following the speech, Mr Turnquest declined to comment on Dr Minnis’ statement on web shop owners.

However, he did clarify about the initiative.

“So we’re looking at (an) innovative product that we’re trying to create that will widen the participation of the average Bahamian in the ownership of government assets,” Mr Turnquest said.

“We have not come up with any concrete plans yet, but the idea basically is that all of the government assets would go into a trust fund or a special sovereign fund where Bahamians would be able to invest in it with a guaranteed return.

“And the trust fund would be responsible for managing those assets to ensure that the upkeep is up to par, that they take care of the remediation issues that continue to pop up in all of these ministries to ensure that the environment for civil service is comfortable, it is modern, and they are afforded a good work place.”

Mr Turnquest did not provide a specific timeline for this initiative, noting it is still before Cabinet. However, he said it is expected that it “will be moving forward relatively soon”.

During his remarks, Dr Minnis vowed that his government “will continue to diligently cut through the bureaucratic and legislative roadblocks, red tape and mind-sets which impede greater and quicker progress on making The Bahamas a more competitive jurisdiction in a host of sectors and industries”.

In this vein, he elaborated on the importance of Poinciana House, noting the Ministry of Finance set up a Special Purpose Vehicle to purchase the site on which it sits.

Poinciana House houses the Securities, Insurance, and Compliance Commissions of the Bahamas.

Dr Minnis noted these three regulators enjoy “synergies derived from their physical proximity to each other, including certain shared functions and the sharing of related costs”.

He added that the growth some financial services regulators have experienced, and are projected to continue to experience, was a major factor in the decision to relocate to this complex.

“To house an expanse of government agencies and to reduce the costs of rentals and leases, the Government will need to invest over many years in new buildings and purchases,” Dr Minnis said, as he reiterated the series of works projects scheduled to occur in the capital.

These include the construction of a new office complex on the site of the old City Market on Market Street, which is part of the Minnis Administration’s “ambition and long-term urban revitalization programme”.

He noted this will complement the refurbishment of the historic Southern Recreation Grounds — the first phase of which is “nearing completion”.

Dr Minnis added that the heads of agreement for the redevelopment of Prince George Wharf is currently being negotiated.