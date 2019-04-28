American Man Shot Dead In Bimini

Police after investigating after an American man was shot dead in Bimini early on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, the man was shot multiple times at his residence.

He was taken to the Bimini Clinic where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that can assist in this investigation: Bimini Police can be contacted at 347-3144, the Central Detective Unit at 350-3107 thru 12, you can also call 911/919 or your nearest police station.