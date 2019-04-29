Updated: Well-Known American Businessman Shot Dead In Bimini

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A WELL-KNOWN American businessman in Bimini was shot multiple times and killed in his home at Bimini Bay opposite Resorts World early yesterday morning, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has said.

While his identity has not been released, The Tribune understands he is 47-year-old Alain Perez, the owner of tourist hotspot Big John’s Bar and Grill in Alice Town. He is a native of Miami-Dade County in Florida. His business has sponsored an annual back-to-school drive on the island for several years.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 1am. “A male was shot multiple times in the upper part of his body, while at his residence in Bimini,” police reported yesterday. “The male victim was taken to the Bimini clinic where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Officer-in-charge on the island Superintendent Henry Rolle confirmed yesterday that the perpetrator is still at large.

He said police were still in the early phases of their investigation and had not yet determined a motive for the killing.

Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe yesterday described Perez’s murder as “tragic”.

“The death of well-known businessman and resident of Bimini early this morning has sent shock waves through our community,” the MP said in a brief statement yesterday. “This incident is truly tragic and a rare occurrence in our beautiful island.

“We are hopeful that investigations by police will result in the capture of the person or persons responsible and brought to justice.

“I have spoken to the officer-in-charge of the Bimini District, Supt Rolle, who has indicated that police are actively on the ground. We take this opportunity to extend deepest sympathy to his employees and family, our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Police are actively investigating and are appealing to the general public to contact the Bimini police at telephone numbers 242-347-3144, the Central Detective Unit at telephone number 242-350-3107 through 12, 911/919 or the nearest police station.