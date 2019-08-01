Development Bank Unveils Scholarship

The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) has established a scholarship programme named after its first managing director to coincide with its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Warren Logan Rolle apprenticeship programme will offer a scholarship to a Bahamian student to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at the University of the Bahamas. To qualify, they must be a 12th grade graduate with a high school diploma and minimum 3.00 GPA, and have obtained acceptance to the University of The Bahamas.

Persons must select a business-related major such as accounting, finance, business administration or economics as their field of study at the University of The Bahamas. The programme is set to begin this month, and applications can be obtained at wlr.apprenticeship@bdb.gov.bs

Mr Rolle was the first Bahamas Development Bank managing director, a position he held for ten years from 1978 to 1988. He also served as financial secretary for the government from 1990 to 1993, and subsequently took on the position of Hotel Corporation chief executive from 1993 to 1996.

Prior to his appointment at the Bahamas Development Bank, Mr Rolle was the secretary and chief accountant for the Bahamas Monetary Authority, which is now the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

He served as the finance officer at the Ministry of Health, as well as the president of Rainbow Cleaners and WL Rolle & Associates - Financial Consultants. Mr Rolle is a past director and alternate governor of the Caribbean Development Bank, alternate governor of the Inter-American Development Bank, and alternate governor of the World Bank.