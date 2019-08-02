American Man, 12 Haitians Arrested In Northern Abaco Operation

AN American man found in possession of suspected marijuana was arrested with 12 Haitians during a joint operation in Northern Abaco on Thursday.

The operation happened at 7.30am near Grand Cay.

It was a combined effort between Bahamas Immigration, the customs department and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The group was taken to Grand Bahama on RBDF patrol craft P-126 coxswained by Petty Officer Bernard Miller and turned over to immigration and police officials.

Officials did not state the approximate value of the marijuana.

This follows a Department of Immigration operation staged early Wednesday morning.

In operation ‘Rising Sun’, 28 Haitian migrants were picked up with the assistance of the Southwestern Division police and K-9 units.

After further processing, 16 people were committed to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for various immigration offences, including illegal landing and overstaying, the release said.

The operation began at 4am, the release continued, and covered Flamingo Close, Jubilee Gardens, Venice Bay, Area 51 Haitian Village, Carmichael Road, Sir Milo Butler Highway, McKinney Drive and Bedrock Haitian Village off Bacardi Road.

Immigration officials also warned the general that the department will not tolerate “blatant and deliberate assault on officers while executing their duties.