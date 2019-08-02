EDITOR, The Tribune

THE garbage of Mr Bennett Minnis…seems he is embarrassed that Milton Taylor who hailed from Long Island and formed the first political party in The Bahamas which eventually became the PLP.

Milton Taylor was also a past Governor General holding that rank alone surely allows for some dignity and bearing?

I cry shame on you, Mr Bennett Minnis.

Long Islanders for years were represented by Donald D’Albenas of the UBP…it is only because there is no UBP around for Long Island to support that they support the FNM which is as all known a ‘subsidiary’ of the UBP and without the UBP money they, FNM, would never have become a Government.

Mr Minnis the last thing we need is a further fragmentation of our already deeply divided society, so please maintain decorum and politeness…what was wrong in the PLP visiting the grave of our past Governor General - cemeteries are public open spaces and I am not aware of an impediment for New Providence residents to freely travel to Long Island, let alone any other island in our Commonwealth.

You must have been having a ‘bad day’ - Mr Minnis…an apology.

W THOMPSON

Nassau

July 18, 2019