Passenger Dies After Car Crash In Abaco

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Abaco Police are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a woman who was a passenger early on Sunday.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 1am police were called to Don Mackey Boulevard where two vehicles – a Toyota Passo and a silver-coloured Jaguar – were involved in a head-on collision.

According to reports, both vehicles were extensively damaged. Three persons were injured, including the drivers of both vehicles and a female passenger. They were all transported to the Marsh Harbour Health Center.

ASP Pinder said the female passenger in the Toyota Passo succumbed to her injuries, while the male driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The driver of the Jaguar was also treated for minor injuries and later discharged.



Investigations are continuing into the accident.