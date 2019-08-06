Man Found Shot Dead Off Blue Hill Road

Police are investigating the nation’s latest homicide after a man was found dead off Blue Hill Road early on Tuesday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am, the body of the man was discovered outside a building on Bahama Avenue with apparent gun shot wounds.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are ongoing.