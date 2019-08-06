Two Bahamians Held Among Migrants Stopped By Customs

TWO Bahamians were among a group of migrants apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection officials on Thursday.

According to the Miami Herald, US officials spotted a 27-foot boat off Government Cut, a Florida shipping channel, on Thursday without the proper lighting. With the help of the US Coast Guard, the boat was intercepted about seven miles east of the channel between Miami Beach and Fisher Island.

When officials went on board the vessel, they found seven migrants, a suspected smuggler and 67 packages of marijuana, according to a Coast Guard news release. Of the seven migrants, five were men from Jamaica, one was a man from the Bahamas and one was a man from Italy. There was also a suspected smuggler from the Bahamas, the Coast Guard said.

The migrants were taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officials.