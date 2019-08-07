Bahamian Institute Teams For Scholarship Initiative

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Institute of Business Technology (BIBT) yesterday unveiled a new scholarship programme with DeVry University, a US higher learning institute founded in 1931.

Called "Bridge to Brilliance", the programme offers online undergraduate and graduate certificate and degree programmes through DeVry, together with a complimentary first academic session for qualifying residents.

"We are thrilled to announce the new Bridge to Brilliance scholarship programme to the students and residents of the Bahamas," said Deswell Forbes, president and founder of BIBT. "At the Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology we are committed to providing affordable and comprehensive training programmes that support the socioeconomic, educational and cultural needs of our country."

"We've worked closely with the Bahamas Institute of Business & Technology to create an opportunity for residents to continue their education online, while making it affordable for eligible students at the same time," said James Bartholomew, president and chief executive of DeVry University.

"This scholarship programme allows residents to embark on an education programme that can fit within their budget, their plans and their life. We are tremendously proud to offer DeVry's career-focused, real-world degree programmes and certificates to the people of The Bahamas."

DeVry University offers undergraduate and graduate certificates, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programmes in areas such as accounting, business, technology, healthcare, liberal arts and media arts and technology.

BIBT is a registered degree-granting institution through the National Accreditation and Equivalency Council (NAECOB), and DeVry University is a recognised institution with NAECOB.