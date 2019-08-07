Farmers Urged: 'Take The Bull By The Horns'

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN farmers have been urged to "get on one accord" and tackle The Bahamas $500m food import bill, amid warnings that the "livelihood of our nation depends on it".

Caron Shepherd, the Farmers United Co-operative president, told an agricultural conclave held this week at Baha Mar that Bahamian farmers need to "take the bull by the horns" and "take the industry where it needs to go".

"We will access our land mass, create a land mass bank. We will discover who is good at growing which crops and producing what livestock. We will conceptualise a plan which will work for us," said Ms Shepherd.

"Agriculture can, and will, become one of the leading pillars of our economy. Do you know we have some of the smartest people in the world? Yes, we do, and you all are a part of this group. The United Nations has indicated as one of their sustainable goals that by the year 2030 no one will be left behind, and we should have food security. By then the world's population will have increased by three billion people."

Ms Shepherd said that moving forward with crops such as onions, Irish potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, hot peppers and pigeon peas, Bahamian farmers could put a "serious dent in our imports". She included celery, lemons, cucumbers, oranges, plantains, grapefruit, goat pepper, garlic, key Limes, watermelon, cantaloupe, broccoli, mangoes and cassava in this.

"Once we are all on one accord we can put a dent in the import bill," said Ms Shepherd, adding: "The responsibility is on your shoulders to revolutionise this sector. Only you can do this. You must set the pace and make this bold move and take your industry to new heights."