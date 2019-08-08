Compass Point Owner 'Speaks For 85% Of Us'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Compass Point’s owner is speaking for “85 percent of business persons in The Bahamas”, the DNA’s ex-leader asserted yesterday, adding: “I sympathise with him big time.”

Branville McCartney told Tribune Business that Leigh Rodney’s decision to go public through a full-page newspaper advertisement suggested he was “trying every which way possible to get the attention of the government” so that his ease of doing business concerns were finally addressed.

Revealing that he was all-too familiar with the “feeling of frustration” likely being endured by the US investor, Mr McCartney argued that his resort closure threat should be “a wake-up call” and urged the government to “take heed” and meet privately with Mr Rodney to resolve the matter.

The former Democratic National Alliance (DNA) leader, arguing that the Compass Point owner’s “sentiments” align with the “majority of business persons in The Bahamas”, described the ease of conducting business currently as “nightmarish”.

Mr McCartney, whose business interests include the Halsbury Chambers law firm, real estate, education and pharmacy retail, added that the past few years had been “the worst” in 29 years of being in business.

He urged the Minnis administration to “stop pussy footing around and doing the same thing over and over”, only to achieve the same inadequate results, and instead hire whatever expertise is necessary to remove the obstacles facing the Bahamian private sector.

“I’ve never seen an advertisement in that regard,” Mr McCartney said of Mr Rodney’s Tuesday publication in The Tribune, “but that tells us something is amiss. What he’s done and said, that’s just the sentiments of perhaps 85 percent of business persons. He just put it out big time in an advertisement.

“I sympathise with him big time. I know the feeling, feeling the frustration, and I’m sure 85 percent of business people in the country do. I do hope the Government would respond; not publicly, but to his concerns. I do hope they would take the initiative, reach out to him, meet with him and listen to what he has to say and his suggestions.

“There’s no ‘if’s, and’s or but’s about that. Eighty-five percent of business people understand exactly what he’s speaking about; 85 percent or more. It’s rough, man, it’s rough. You have to have fortitude to really even be in business in this country.”

Mr Rodney had alleged in his advertisement that the Minnis administration was reneging on its promise to make doing business easier in The Bahamas, and that it had failed to act on his request to set up a committee - including himself - to make recommendations for improving existing laws and regulations.

He warned: “If the FNM wins the next election without acting upon the promise they made when they were elected two years ago, the Compass Point owner does not want to continue to do business in this country and will therefore close his business.”

Enacting major reforms to facilitate the smooth conduct of commerce by removing unnecessary bureaucracy and “red tape”, thereby improving The Bahamas’ 119th ranking in the annual World Bank standings, was a major thrust of the FNM government’s election campaign and appeal to the private sector.

While some changes have been implemented, the reform effort drive to have eased in recent months. Lynn Holowesko, chair of the Government-appointed ease of doing business committee, told a recent accountants’ conference that it was disappointed more of its recommendations were not incorporated into the 2018-2019 Budget.

“He’s not the only one concerned about doing business in this country,” Mr McCartney said yesterday of Mr Rodney. “I’ve said it over and repeatedly that there seems to be no type of ease, notwithstanding that this administration come in with, I thought, the expertise and know-how to try and ensure it is addressed.

“That has not happened. Doing business over here is a nightmare - from trying to get information, appointments with the government agencies, many of them not knowing what to do and the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing. It is nightmarish.

“I’ve been here in business for 29 years, and the last few years have been the worst for doing business over here. For young people coming out and wanting to start their own business in this country, like I did 29 years ago, it’s very daunting.”

Recounting the obstacles he has experienced, Mr McCartney added: “I’ve been doing business with this bank for 29 years. I started a new company and wanted to open a bank account. It took three months-plus to open an account with a bank I’d been doing business with for 29 years since I came home, and I was one of the attorneys for the bank.”

Describing Mr Rodney’s need to take out an advertisement as “amazing”, the ex-DNA leader said he is increasingly seeking investment opportunities “outside the country” in industries such as US real estate and licensed, legitimate medical marijuana production in Canada.

Tribune Business reported yesterday that Mr Rodney’s complaints centre on the hotel licensing process, which he regards as unnecessary and a duplication of effort given that Bahamian resorts also have to pay for Business Licence fees.

He is understood to have been unhappy about the Hotel Licensing Authority’s insistence that certain signage and minor tiling repairs be done at Compass Point, although its chairman, Ethan Adderley, last night said he ultimately complied with these requirements that are imposed at all Bahamian hotels.

The Compass Point owner is also understood to have wanted to implement specific security arrangements for the resort, particularly for the resort’s parking lot which lies across the road from the West Bay Street resort, and was unhappy at being told to deal exclusively with the Police Staff Association (PSA) - which he regards as a monopoly for this type of work.

And this newspaper was also told he wanted the Road Traffic Department to take action to stop vehicles speeding on the section of West Bay Street directly outside the resort, amid fears that it was only a matter of time before pedestrians were seriously injured in crossing from the parking lot over to the property.

The combination of these concerns, and frustration that the Government appeared not to be taking them and his desires for an improved “ease of doing business” seriously, are thought to have prompted the advertisement - especially since he was being passed between different ministers and agencies, and not receiving any formal responses.

Mr McCartney, arguing that Mr Rodney had “just regurgitated the thoughts of most business persons”, said: “I do hope the Government really takes heed. This is one voice, but he has the majority of business persons behind him in terms of his sentiments, and if you called other business people most would cite the same sentiments.

“He is a business person who has a good business. It’s a business that’s in the number one industry in our country, tourism, so that ought to be very telling for him to be doing this... I hope this is a bit of a wake-up call for the Government, and I do hope the hotel, the resort, would not close. I do hope and pray that is not the case. It would be very, very sad if that were to happen.”