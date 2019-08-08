Man, Aged 25, Denies Gbh Charge

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A man was charged with causing grievous harm in the Freeport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Jermaine Thompson, 25, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and remanded in custody with the matter adjourned to September 24.

In other court matters, Shameco Ewing, 21, of Blair Circle, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He pleaded not guilty and the matter was adjourned to November 5.

Ewing was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.