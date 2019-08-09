Motorist Dies After Accident On West Bay Street

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A MAN is dead following a traffic accident early Thursday morning on West Bay Street.

According to Chief Superintendent Craig Stubbs, around 2.50am four males in a Honda Accord were traveling on West Bay Street near Arawak Cay, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

Three of the occupants were transported to hospital for treatment where two of them remain in critical condition while one has been listed as stable.

The fourth victim died at the scene.

When asked whether police believe their road safety campaigns were effective, ASP Stubbs told The Tribune that the Police Traffic Department has noticed a decline in road traffic fatalities.

“So far for the year we have had 32 matters reported, which is much less than the previous (cases reported this) same time last year,” he said.

“From our (perspective) there’s a decline, but we can’t allow just one matter to (make us) feel as though there is an increase in fatalities and that’s not the case,” he insisted.

On Sunday, a young doctor died in Abaco following a traffic accident there.

Assistant Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that shortly after 1am, police were called to Don Mackey Boulevard where two vehicles – a Toyota Passo and a silver Jaguar – were involved in a head-on collision. Both vehicles were extensively damaged. Three people were injured, including the drivers of both vehicles and a female passenger. They were all transported to the Marsh Harbour Health Centre.

ASP Pinder said the female passenger in the Toyota Passo, later identified as Dr Katrice Maycock, succumbed to her injuries, while the male driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

The driver of the Jaguar was also treated for minor injuries and later discharged.

In 2018, a total of 63 accidents resulted in 69 fatalities. According to police, 42 of the traffic incidents occurred in New Providence, while 11 took place in Grand Bahama and 10 transpired in the Family Islands.