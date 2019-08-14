Airbnb Unveils Offering Expansion Into Hotels

Airbnb's expansion into "boutique-type" hotels and local "experiences" was among the items discussed at The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association's (BHTA) recent Board meeting.

A variety of panellists addressed the challenges and opportunities faced by Bahamian entrepreneurs in accessing the "local" tourism market under the topic of Bridging the Gap: Creating linkages to connect Bahamian entrepreneurs with the tourism market.

The panellists included Davinia Blair, executive director of the Small Business Development Corporation (SBDC); Sean O'Connell, general manager and vice-president of food and beverage and culinary operations for Atlantis; Chloe Burke, Airbnb's public policy associate for the Caribbean and Central America; and Azalea Perez Olivares, Airbnb's market manager for the Caribbean and Central America.

Ms Blair addressed the SBDC's efforts to support the evolution of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in The Bahamas. She said the Centre aims to equip and empower MSMEs to provide employment, diversify wealth and drive the development of a robust and resilient economy through.

Mr O'Connell, a substantive "wholesale purchaser" with one of the largest resorts in The Bahamas, spoke frankly about the challenges faced by Bahamian businesses in trying to source local goods. He said these included difficulties in consistently obtaining quality-conscious goods that could be sourced in sufficient quantities at an acceptable price point.

The Atlantis executive said opportunities for entrepreneurs to enter the tourism market in The Bahamas did exist, but it was critical that locally-produced goods met international standards. He also stressed the importance of pricing as hotel guests, who are often unfamiliar with Bahamian products, face additional charges such as 12% VAT and, frequently, a 15% gratuity charge, on top of the purchase price.

Suzanne Pattusch, the BHTA's executive vice-president, called for greater collaboration between the private and public sector to overcome obstacles impeding greater market penetration. This was echoed by a Bahamian entrepreneur, Calae Burrows of Octis Organics, who suggested a "Co-pac" type approach to producing Bahamian-made goods and consumables.

This was described as a communal facility where individuals or clusters of producers could rent equipment and space to "cook, create and package their goods; jams, teas, pepper sauces etc. in sufficient quantities using facilities set up in an environment which met requisite health and safety standards".

The final presentation was provided by Airbnb's Chloe Burke and Azalea Olivares. They revealed that the international online vacation rental platform is expanding its offerings to include small "boutique-type" hotels, plus "experiences" where a visitor can enjoy a local activity related to the destination's history, culture and customs.

The presentation was well received, with Bahamian entrepreneurs recognising this as an opportunity to tap into an established brand whose reach could afford them global visibility and sales opportunities.

Airbnb has liaised with Bahamian entities, including the BHTA and the Tourism Development Corporation to heighten awareness and provide opportunities for local SMEs to grow their business through its online marketing platform.