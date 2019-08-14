Contractors Board To Be Finalised Soon

By NATARIO McKENZIE​

Tribune Business Reporter​

THE Board that will oversee the construction industry's self-regulation could soon be in place, a Cabinet minister has told Tribune Business.

Desmond Bannister, minister of works, said: "Cabinet has made, or is in the process of making, all Board appointments." ​The Construction Contractors Act, when enforced, will introduce a system of licensing and self-regulation where Bahamian contractors are certified according to their qualifications, as well as the scale and scope of work they are capable of undertaking.

This is designed to place them on a "level playing field" with foreign contractors, enabling them to better compete for foreign multi-million dollar contracts on foreign direct investment (FDI) projects that come to The Bahamas because their capabilities are certified.​

Michael Pratt, president of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA), said it was eagerly awaiting the development. "We are working hard to get the Contractors Bill and the Board appointments in place," he said.

"We are hoping to see that finalised. Once that is in place we can move forward with the process of licensing our contractors. According to the Bill, the Contractors Association was responsible for recommending six contractors out of 10 for the Board. We have done that already. The Bill outlines how the Board is supposed to be set up and, once that happens, we can begin the licensing of contractors."