'Tighter Controls' With New Customs System

By NATARIO McKENZIE​

Tribune Business Reporter​

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net​

The introduction of Customs's new digital system will introduce "tighter controls" and cut fraud and corruption, the deputy prime minister said yesterday.​

Speaking at the launch of a public education campaign and registration drive for the Electronic Single Window (ESW) portal, K Peter Turnquest said once the system is fully implemented, all importers will be operating by the same rules and regulations.

"This is possible because most processes will be digitised and automated. That means they won’t vary from one Customs officer to the next or one port of entry to the next," said Mr Turnquest.​

"Online payments will be accepted 24/7 on the new system. We will have tighter controls and risk management to reduce the opportunities for corruption and fraud, including the ability to transition to a cashless environment.

"The benefits of this transformation are numerous, as the Government will have accurate statistical information for more effective policy making and real time information to assist with better budget planning."

According to Customs officials, some 5,000 persons and businesses across the country are registered on the portal so far.​

"The phased-roll out of the business trade portal started with air cargo in New Providence 2017. Since February 2019, it continued in the Family Islands with air and sea cargo. We are currently in Abaco, but have completed Inagua, Exuma, Eleuthera, Cat Island, and San Salvador already," said Mr Turnquest.

"In early September, the New Providence sea port will be brought on to the new system and Customs will completely cease use of its old system. We will have more to say on this aspect of the platform in September."