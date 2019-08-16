Fnm To Mark Anniversary Of 1992 Victory With Grand Bahama Activities

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement will commemorate the anniversary of its August 19, 1992 victory at the polls with several activities here on Grand Bahama, including a church service, and back to school giveaways, starting this weekend.

According to a press release, back to school giveaways will be held on Saturday, August 17, in East Grand Bahama at the constituency Headquarters; in Marco City at the Sir Jack Hayward School, and in Central Grand Bahama at the Anita Doherty Park.

A church service will be held 9am Sunday, August 18, at New Life Worship Centre off Coral Road, Freeport, with Pastor Simeon Outten.

On Thursday, August 29, back to school giveaways will be held in Bimini; and on Friday, August 30, in West End; and on Saturday, August 31, there will be a Pineridge back to school giveaway and cookout at FNM headquarters.

David Thompson, chairman of FNM Council in Grand Bahama, is encouraging persons to support all events, including the FNM Torchbearers Youth Convention under the theme – “A Future Secured: Access Granted” at the Melia Nassau Beach Resort, Nassau. The evening sessions will be broadcast live over ZNS TV at 7pm.

"We in the FNM treasure our history and accomplishments as we work hard daily to shape our vision of a better future for every Bahamian and to make our country a new and better Bahamas for all of us," the statement read.

On the 19th August 1992, the FNM defeated the PLP at the polls and became the Government of The Bahamas for the very first time in the party’s history.

"Today as we celebrate that historic victory and as we once again enjoy your support and your confidence, we in the FNM promise that we will continue our labour to make our Bahamas a New and Better Bahamas,” Mr Thompson said.

"August 19, 1992 was a defining moment in Bahamian history, and Monday, 19th August 2019 will mark 27 years since the FNM under the leadership of The Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham, brought deliverance, transformation and real change for all Bahamians and filled us all with exuberance and hope as a new day had come!"

"Our celebration is a celebration of better governance, improved healthcare, better education, enhanced justice, greater economic opportunities, upgraded infrastructure, deepened democracy, ‘Freedom of the airways’, Family Island elected Local Government, social justice and the achievement of international respect.

"These achievements were and remain the result of great foresight, deliberate and careful efforts on the part of the FNM Government during four non-consecutive terms in office, including the latest opportunity given to us to serve you on 10th May 2017 under the dynamic leadership of the Most Honourable Dr Hubert A Minnis, Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Killarney, and his capable administration."