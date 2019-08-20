Updated: Load Shedding Back After Daytime Reprieve

By RASHAD ROLLE

NEW Providence residents and businesses got a temporary reprieve from power woes Tuesday as Bahamas Power & Light avoided load shedding throughout the day.

BPL’s aging equipment held up to meet the day’s peak demand, a company spokesperson said.

However, BPL released a statement at 9.30pm Tuesday night saying that, after a day of no load shedding, the company was forced to load shed in the evening and that customers in the following areas would experience load shedding in a three-hour rotation:

Neighbourhoods in the vicinity of West Bay Street from Blake Road to Old Fort Bay (Love Beach, Yuma Estates, Bahama West, Gambier, etc) off until 11.45pm, followed by neighbourhoods off JFK in the vicinity of LPIA including Tropical Gardens, Charlottesville, Old Fort Bay, Venetian West and surrounding areas.

Residents of at least two Family Islands were not as lucky during the day, however, with communities in Acklins suffering a three-hour power cut. However this was due to work on BPL's high voltage power lines on the island. BPL also announced interruptions in power supply to some parts of Abaco yesterday to replace a high voltage pole.

BPL anticipates a 30 megawatt shortfall today with average power outages lasting three hours, according to its daily fact sheet.

“Our current availability is 200 megawatts against an expected day peak of 21 megawatts and an expected evening peak of 225 megawatts,” the company reported.

On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis pledged to fix BPL and reverse years of neglect.

“We would read quite a bit about ‘oh the technology being archaic’ but when you see it for yourself then you have a better understanding. Can you imagine in the nerve centre, or the operational centre, they’re still using floppy disk? We are now in the technological era, those are things that need to be corrected and those are things that they are correcting," he said.

“So we’re looking at more than 20 years of neglect and now we’re correcting those problems and we’re going to correct those once and for all. We’ve had similar problems with the dump and now we’re correcting that. Energy must be corrected and we will place all our energy, all of our resources to ensure that we have not only short-term solutions, but that we have permanent solutions so you won’t experience this problem and your generation moving forward (won’t experience it either),” Dr Minnis said.

He also said: “Whatever BPL needs, BPL will get. What we’re experiencing today is an emergency situation as far as I’m concerned and, yes, the government has a budget, but this is an emergency and the government will have to use all its resources and talent and move resources around but this must be fixed and this will be fixed.”