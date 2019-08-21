0

Man Shot Dead Off Cowpen Road

The body is removed from the scene off Cowpen Road on Wednesday night. Photo: Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune staff

As of Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead off Cowpen Road on Wednesday night.

According to reports, at around 10pm a group of people were sitting on a stairway on Martin Close when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire.

One of the men was shot and died at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information to call the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

